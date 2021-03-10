Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VMSI remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 1,077,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Vita Mobile Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Mobile Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Mobile Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit