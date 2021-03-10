VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

