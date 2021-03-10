Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $16.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $48,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 529.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

