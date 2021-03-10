Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

ETR:VNA opened at €54.06 ($63.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.20. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

