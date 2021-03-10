Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $35,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

