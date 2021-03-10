Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €69.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.42 ($73.44).

Brenntag stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.74. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

