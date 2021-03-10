Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €69.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.42 ($73.44).

Brenntag stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.74. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

