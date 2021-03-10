Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LMT traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $338.67. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
