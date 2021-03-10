Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $338.67. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

