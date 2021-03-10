Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 443,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269,285. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

