Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aecon Group (TSE: ARE) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE ARE opened at C$19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.87.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.