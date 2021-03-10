Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 16947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.