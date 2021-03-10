Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 432,213 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $40,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

