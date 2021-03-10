Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $39,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 590,823 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.