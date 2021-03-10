Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 86,708 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Floor & Decor worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

FND opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,859 shares of company stock worth $8,491,870. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

