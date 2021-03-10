Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 391,246 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $41,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.