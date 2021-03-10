Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to “Equal Weight”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

