Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 38,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,640. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

