Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

