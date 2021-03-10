Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

