Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.34

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 892911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.
The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.
About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)
Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
