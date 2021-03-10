Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.34

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 892911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

