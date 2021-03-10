Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Up 6%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 301,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 858,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

