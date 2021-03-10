Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

XEL opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

