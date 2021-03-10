Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.28 and last traded at $120.28. 3,034,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,790,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

