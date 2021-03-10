XIO Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000146 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

