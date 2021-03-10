XP (NASDAQ:XP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ XP opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XP by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XP by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of XP by 28.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

