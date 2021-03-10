Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.