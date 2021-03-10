Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 453.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

