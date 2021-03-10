Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.