Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

