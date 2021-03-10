Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

