Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

