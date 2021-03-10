Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,038.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,098.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

