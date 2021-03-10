Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

