Xponance Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

