Xponance Inc. Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

