Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 199,344 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

