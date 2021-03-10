Xponance Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

OLED opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.93. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

