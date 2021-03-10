Xponance Inc. Sells 667 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in STERIS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after buying an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

NYSE STE opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

