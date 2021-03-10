Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,288,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.