Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF remained flat at $$3.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

