YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 7.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. 2,119,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,403,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

