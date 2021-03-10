Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $617.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.57 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

