Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.64. 720,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

