Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 12,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,640. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

