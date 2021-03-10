Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.04). ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,093. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

