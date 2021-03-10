Zacks: Analysts Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Archrock reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

