Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.55 Million

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $263.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.80 million to $276.32 million. NuVasive posted sales of $259.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

