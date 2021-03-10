Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $70.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

