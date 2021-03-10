Zacks: Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $893,160 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 611,122 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

