Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

