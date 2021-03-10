Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.33. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

